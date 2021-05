Springdale native wins Texas Junior Tournament

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Last week Springdale native Grace Kilcrease won the Texas Junior Golf Tournament in Flower Mound, Texas.

Kilcrease trailed by two strokes heading into the final round but rallied to force a playoff hole. She would birdie the final hole to take first place.

In the fall Kilcrease won the Arkansas individual state championship along with Har-Ber's first ever team championship.