Jenna Lawrence, Jalen Lee, Tucker Bowman and Tucker Anderson among nominees.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Four local high school basketball stars from Northwest Arkansas have been nominated to the 2023 Mcdonald's All-American team.

The girl's side features Farmington's Jenna Lawrence. Lawrence is committed to Mike Neighbors and the Hogs. The Lady Cardinals are currently perfect in conference play.

The boy's side features Bentonville's Jalen Lee and Bentonville West senior Tucker Anderson and Tucker Bowman. Anderson is committed to UCA, while Lee and Bowman are undecided.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.