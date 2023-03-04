Five local teams punch tickets to Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — On Saturday five of our local teams punched their ticket to Hot Springs for the state title games.
Girls:
5A: Greenwood 68, West Memphis 57
4A: Farmington 55, Morrilton 47
3A: Lamar 41, Bergman 39
Boys:
6A: Springdale 58, Bentonville West 46
1A: County Line 71, Shirley 58
State title matchups:
Thursday March 9th - Farmington vs. Nashville 12 p.m.
Thursday March 9th - Greenwood vs. Vilonia 6 p.m.
Friday March 10th - Springdale vs. Jonesboro 1:45 p.m.
Friday March 10th - County Line vs. Marked Tree 7:45 p.m.
Saturday March 11th - Lamar vs. Salem 6 p.m.