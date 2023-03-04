x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Five local teams punch tickets to Hot Springs

County Line boys, Springdale boys, Greenwood girls, Lamar girls and Farmington girls all headed to state title games.
Credit: Farmington Athletics

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — On Saturday five of our local teams punched their ticket to Hot Springs for the state title games.

Girls:

5A: Greenwood 68, West Memphis 57

4A: Farmington 55, Morrilton 47

3A: Lamar 41, Bergman 39

Boys:

6A: Springdale 58, Bentonville West 46

1A: County Line 71, Shirley 58

State title matchups:

Thursday March 9th - Farmington vs. Nashville 12 p.m. 

Thursday March 9th - Greenwood vs. Vilonia 6 p.m. 

Friday March 10th - Springdale vs. Jonesboro 1:45 p.m. 

Friday March 10th - County Line vs. Marked Tree 7:45 p.m. 

Saturday March 11th - Lamar vs. Salem 6 p.m. 

More Videos

In Other News

Farmington girls off to 4A state title game with win over Morrilton

Before You Leave, Check This Out