Fighting for one of their own

How the Greenwood wrestling team has continued its season after the passing of senior Garrett Haralson

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood's John Kincade has been coaching wrestling for 34 years. What is more important to him than the sport he coaches are the athletes he’s helped grow along the way.

“The biggest thing is the relationship with kids and I feel like that’s a calling in my life," said Greenwood wrestling coach John Kincade.

A decade ago, Kincade made the move from Oklahoma to Arkansas to kickstart the first wrestling program at Greenwood High School.

“Starting out here I wasn’t really looking for state championships or state titles, I just wanted to get wrestling started here," said Kincade.

Whether he was looking for state titles or not, he found them. In ten short years Greenwood has won two state championships, and just last year the program took home six individual titles.

“It’s something that you dream of for a lifetime. It’s something you don’t think is going to happen," said Kincade.

Senior Hayden Rofkahr has taken home two individual state titles in the last two seasons.

“Last year we were fighting to try and get another one, this year we’re fighting for someone and to honor them," said Greenwood senior Hayden Rofkahr.

This season with the Bulldogs eyeing their third straight state title tragedy struck the Greenwood Program. Senior wrestler ,Garrett Haralson, past away at the age of 17 years old after being the only victim of a one vehicle accident the morning after a wrestling meet.

“He was just a tremendous young man who always had a smile on his face, he just loved people. He told me that one day he wanted to be a coach himself," said Kincade.

Rofkahr was his practice partner. The two would talk about their goals and vision for the future.

“This year we were both going to go for individual state titles, so now we’re trying to do the best we can to honor him and maybe even get one for him," said Rofkahr.

Kincade had coached Haralson since he was in seventh grade and said the last thing he ever told him was that he was "proud of him." Dealing with his own heartbreak, the coaching veteran has worked to help heal an entire team that lost one of its own.

“I try to talk to the kids about keeping their faith first, and then their families and their education and then wrestling. We’ve been able to work through it by being together," said Kincade.

Still hurting, the Bulldogs got back on the mat and continued their season shortly after the accident.

“It was hard and it’s still hard. I’m still fighting it," said Rofkahr.

As the Bulldogs prepare to defend their state title in Garrett’s memory they are learning to appreciate every moment life has given them.

“Winning will take care of itself, being able to go out and give the best in everything you do, that’s what it’s all about," said Kincade.

“I’ve come to realize it’s more about the experience, just enjoying it with the people around you. Not taking anything for granted," said Rofkahr.