Fayetteville's Kennedy Phelan wins Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year

Phelan helped lead the Purple Dogs to a second straight 6A state title this past season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After leading the Fayetteville Bulldogs volleyball team to yet another state title, Kennedy Phelan is adding a major award to her collection.

Phelan earned Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year honors Tuesday for the 2021-2022 season.

The junior setter becomes the fourth Purple Dog to win the award and the first since Haley Warner did it in the 2017-2018 season.

With today's announcement our #4 becomes the 4th @Gatorade AR Volleyball Player of the Year from Fayetteville High. We are proud of you Kennedy! @PhelanKennedy #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/jlCPVFZoFx — Fayetteville Volleyball (@FHSVolleydogs) January 11, 2022

Phelan won 6A state tournament MVP, after helping the Purple Dogs cap a 32-4 season with a second consecutive state championship. She totaled 1,123 assists and 274 digs during the season and earned all-state honors for the third time.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award also rewards excellence in the classroom and community service, as well as accomplishments on the court.

Phelan has volunteered with special education students at Fayetteville High and at Potter's House of Northwest Arkansas. She also maintains a 3.91 GPA and is verbally committed to play collegiately at Florida State beginning in 2023.