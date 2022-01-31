Fayetteville's Hudson Betts named Gatorade Arkansas Cross Country Runner of the Year

The 6-foot, 145-pound junior won the Class 6A state meet this past season with a time of 15:50.28.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Hudson Betts of Fayetteville High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Betts is the third Gatorade Arkansas Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Fayetteville High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Betts as Arkansas’ best high school boys cross country player.

The 6-foot, 145-pound junior won the Class 6A state meet this past season with a time of 15:50.28, breaking the tape 9.13 seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor and leading the Bulldogs to a second-place finish as a team. Unbeaten against in-state competition, Betts earned Third Team All-South Region honors by finishing 36th at the Eastbay South Regional Championships and he ran a state-best time of 15:23 at the national Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships Silver race.