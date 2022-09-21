Fayetteville volleyball ranked 3rd in the nation by MaxPreps

Purple Dogs sit 20-1 looking for third straight state title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville volleyball team is once again dominating the competition. The Purple Dogs sit 20-1 and haven't lost a single set against a team from Arkansas in 2022.

On Tuesday, MaxPreps ranked Fayetteville as the third best team in the entire country.

The Purple Dogs recently finished third at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. The tournament featured the top teams in the country.

The team currently has ten more matches before postseason begins, where Fayetteville will look for its third straight state championship.