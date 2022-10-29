Fayetteville volleyball captures third straight 6A state title

Fayetteville volleyball capped off a dominant season the same it did the last two years.
The Volleydogs defeated Southside in three sets (25-19, 25-21, 21-18) in Hot Springs to capture the 6A state title, marking the third straight year Fayetteville has finished the season as state champs.
The win on Saturday ends a remarkable season for the Purple Dogs in which they did not drop a single set to another team from the state of Arkansas.
With the victory, Fayetteville has now the state title seven times in program history, with all seven coming since 2017.