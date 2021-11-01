Farmington Names J.R. Eldridge as Lone Finalist for Head Football Coach

FARMINGTON, Ark. — On Monday Farmington School District named J.R. Eldridge as Lone Finalist for Head Football Coach. Eldridge is currently the head coach at North Little Rock.
Athletic Director, Beau Thompson, told 5NEWS that the school board will vote on January 25th. In a press release Eldridge said,
“I am grateful to Mr. Laffoon, Coach Thompson, and the interview committee for choosing me as the candidate who will be presented to the Farmington School Board for the head coach position at Farmington High School. I am excited about the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of players, compete for state and conference championships, and build lasting relationships within the Farmington community.”, said Eldridge.
Farmington has been looking for a coach since Mike Adams announced his retirement.