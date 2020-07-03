Farmington girls headed to Hot Springs

Lady Cards advance to title game with win over Batesville

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Farmington Lady Cardinals are headed to Hot Springs. The Lady Cards downed Batesville 76-64 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 4A state title game.

Farmington held a commanding 13-point halftime lead, but the Lady Pioneers fought back, coming within four points in the fourth quarter. Isabella Higgenbottom had 39 for Batesville, but Farmington iced the game at the free throw line in the final minutes to seal the win.