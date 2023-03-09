Farmington wins 4A girls' basketball state championship

Lady Cardinals take down Nashville 65-61 to capture state title in Hot Springs

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — The Farmington Lady Cardinals are 4A state champions.

Farmington defeated Nashville 65-61 Thursday in Hot Springs to capture the program's third-ever state championship.

The win for Farmington avenges last year's loss to Nashville in the title game, as the Scrappers claimed the title on a last-second three to win 42-41.

This time around, it was Farmington pulling out the close win.

The Lady Cardinals built a 10-point lead they took into halftime and led by as much as 16 in the third quarter, but the Scrappers came all the way back to tie the game at 59-59 with 1:13 left.

But Farmington was able to respond, with Reese Shirey hitting two free throws and Razorback signee Jenna Lawrence making a layup to put Farmington back up by four with 26 seconds left.