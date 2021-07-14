Elite Southwest 7 on 7 tournament gets underway

High school football returns in 7 on 7 format

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Wednesday the Elite 7 on 7 high school football tournament got underway. It is the first time the tournament is being played since 2019.

20 teams from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are competing for a championship while prepping for the 2021 season. Talent from all across Arkansas is on display at both Shiloh and Fayetteville High Schools.

On Wednesday games began early afternoon and ran all throughout the course of the evening. The tournament will wrap up on Thursday.