County Line wins 1A Boys' Basketball State Championship

County Line beats the buzzer to take down Marked Tree and finishes 45-0!

The Indians cap an undefeated season with a 45-0 record, the program's second-ever state championship, and first since 1971.

County Line trailed 29-18 in the third quarter, before rallying all the way back. Cooper Watson scored the game-winning basket, laying it in with 1.9 seconds to secure the dramatic victory for the Indians.