County Line wins 1A Boys' Basketball State Championship

BRANCH, Ark. — The County Line Indians are 1A boys' basketball state champions!
County Line rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat Marked Tree 46-44 in Hot Springs.
The Indians cap an undefeated season with a 45-0 record, the program's second-ever state championship, and first since 1971.
County Line trailed 29-18 in the third quarter, before rallying all the way back. Cooper Watson scored the game-winning basket, laying it in with 1.9 seconds to secure the dramatic victory for the Indians.