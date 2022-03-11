County Line falls to Bradley 44-41 in 1A boys' basketball state final

Bradley's Tyrese Harris hit go-ahead three-point shot in final five seconds.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — County Line fell to Bradley 44-41 in the 1A boys' basketball final Friday in Hot Springs.

In a close game throughout, the Indians led 24-19 at the half, but Bradley came back to tie it with 50 seconds to go.

Aundrae Milum led the way for County Line, scoring a team-high 16 points.

But it was Bradley's Tyrese Harris who had the moment of the game, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with under five seconds left to play.