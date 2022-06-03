Cooper Dossett named Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year

Har-Ber senior and Razorback commit named Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Cooper Dossett of Har-Ber High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.

Dossett is the second Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Har-Ber High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Dossett as Arkansas’ best high school baseball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Dossett joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-07, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).

The 6-foot, 185-pound senior right-handed pitcher and outfielder posted a 5-0 record with a 1.06 ERA on the mound this past season, amassing 100 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched while leading the Wildcats to a 25-8 record and the Class 6A semifinals. The state’s top prospect in the Class of 2022 as rated by Prep Baseball Report, Dossett batted .314 with six home runs, 27 RBI and 24 runs scored while compiling a 1.113 OPS.

A devoted parishioner in his church community, Dossett has volunteered locally on behalf of his church youth group as well as the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. He’s also donated his time as a youth baseball coach in addition to assisting with tornado relief efforts and serving as an instructor for an elementary school literacyoutreach program.