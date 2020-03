CHARLESTON, Ark. — The Charleston girls will play one more game on their home floor. The hosts of the 3A state tournament advanced to the semifinals with a 55-54 win over CAC. The Lady Tigers built a lead as big as 8 in the final period, but couldn't quite pull away. CAC hit a layup as time expired, but they were down three, so Charleston held on. The Lady Tigers take on Mountain View in the semifinal Saturday.