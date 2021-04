Former Hog offensive lineman becomes head coach

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brey Cook has been named the head football coach at Pea Ridge High School. Cook joined the coaching staff last season as the offensive line coach.

Cook played guard and tackle for the Razorbacks from 2011-14. The Har-Ber graduate was the number one rated Arkansas high school prospect coming out of high school.