Booneville softball wins 3A state title

Lady Bearcats take down Atkins for first state title since 2004

CONWAY, Ark. — The Booneville softball team is the 3A state champions after taking down Atkins, 4-3 on Saturday morning.

It's the Lady Bearcats first state title since 2004 and second in program history.

Booneville would strike first scoring two in the second inning. Roni Tillery and Karmen Kent had the RBIs.

Atkins would respond in the third inning by plating three runs to take the lead. The Lady Bearcats would answer right away with RBIs from Leigh Tint and Tillery to retake a 4-3 lead.

Lexi Franklin would hold the lead from there. The junior pitcher went the distance and Booneville would finish off the title in the seventh.

Related Articles Gravette softball wins 4A state title