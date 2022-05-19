Bentonville softball wins back to back 6A state titles

BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday, Bentonville softball took down Cabot, 3-0 to win the 6A state title. The Tigers have won back to back titles and five of the last six.
Bentonville broke the ice plating three runs in the opening frame. The Tigers took advantage of Cabot mistakes, scoring two runs off wild pitches and another off an error.
The Panthers got on the board with a fourth inning home run to make it a 3-1 ballgame. That would be one of just two hits Rynn Sanders gave up on the night, she struck out 14 Cabot hitters.
In the seventh Sanders finished what she started, clinching the title for the Tigers.