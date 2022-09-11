Five local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas

Jenna Lawrence, Kate Carter, Kasey Wood, Diego Ramos and Jayden Wells make Razorback commitments official.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas.

Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:

Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state runner up finish. The Arkansas native averaged 18 points and just over nine rebounds.

💬 As distinctive as her game was, it was once again, that first impression that separated her from other players. She wanted to be a Razorback.@jennalawrence34 is staying in NWA!#SigningStories >>> https://t.co/i55MOVbHQE pic.twitter.com/nJ7riBEQ8U — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) November 9, 2022

Kate Carter - Arkansas soccer:

The Bentonville West star helped the Wolverines win the 2022 6A state title. Carter was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring in the state title game.

“I chose Arkansas because of the high-level competitive environment that will push me to be the best player I can be! Becoming a Razorback has always been a dream while growing up playing soccer in Arkansas," said Carter.

High School All-American ☑️

Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year ☑️

Arkansas Razorback ☑️🐗 pic.twitter.com/oeNdqG8vea — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 9, 2022

Jayden Wells - Arkansas softball

The Paris senior hit .475 last season, leading the Eagles in bot home runs and RBI's. Wells was named to the 3A All-Conference team and is the 27 ranked prospect in the country by Extra Innings Softball.

Kasey Wood - Arkansas softball:

The Bentonville senior helped the Tigers win another 6A state title in 2021. Perfect Game Softball ranks Wood as the 23rd best player in the country for the class of 2023.

Wood hit .466 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 39 runs scored as a junior.

“Arkansas is my home state and where my heart is. I can refresh whenever I need. The educational benefits from the U of A and the learning opportunities will allow me to grow both athletically and academically. The coaching staff has my trust for personal and group growth at the next level while working towards common team goals and personal goals. The staff also makes me feel safe in my choice for the next four years," said Kasey Wood.

Diego Ramos - Arkansas baseball: