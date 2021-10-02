Roland seniors look to go out on top

Lady Rangers roar to 15-0 record

ROLAND, Okla. — Last Friday, the Roland girls watched a double-digit lead over arch rival Muldrow evaporate in the fourth quarter. Head coach Greg Pratt didn’t blink.

“Last couple years, those are the kind of games that we wouldn’t find a way to win. This year, we’ve found a way to win those games.”

The Lady Rangers did it again, a pair of late free throws giving them a two point win, and keeping their perfect season alive. The 15-0 start is keyed by an experienced group of six seniors, says Pratt.

“Being through battles in the past that didn’t come out our way, we’re finding ways to win, and that’s one of the reasons we are where we’re at right now.”

Senior Jaiden Conaway agrees.

“We’re like one big family here, and us being together like that, it’s something rare that you get sometimes, not a lot of teams all bond the way we do.”

“We all consider each other sisters,” adds fellow senior Makyla Abdullah.

The Roland girls stay undefeated, downing arch-rival Muldrow in a wild one, 42-40! — Tyler Cass (@5NEWSTyler) February 6, 2021

That relationship extends to coach Pratt, who took over the program when this group were freshmen.

“I had never coached girls basketball until I got here. Coach Parman said I think you’d be a great fit with this group. I said I don’t know coach, I’ve never coached girls. She said just trust me, so I did, and this has been the greatest experience.”

Together they’ve gotten to here: undefeated, and headed to the postseason with a number one ranking. But this family isn’t ready to go their separate ways just yet, says Conaway.

“I think that because there’s so many seniors, we’re all trying to play together and stay together, and really finish up this last season good.”

“They know that the clock is ticking,” adds Pratt. “It’s winding down, and they want to be able to leave on their terms.”

Abdullah lays it out.

“This is it, this is all we have left, and we want to win everything, we want to win it all.”