Nationally ranked Pocola fastpitch softball team looking to cap special season with a title

The Lady Indians are 35-2 heading into regionals this week as they look to sweep this year's fast-pitch and slow-pitch state championships.

POCOLA, Okla. — The members of the Pocola fastpitch softball team are no strangers to winning.

“You can just tell that our girls are used to playing in big-time moments in big-time games,” head coach Eddie Combs said.

The Lady Indians made the state tournament last year, won the slowpitch title in the spring, and 13 of the players were also on the state title-winning basketball team.

It’s a group of girls used to making the Pocola community proud.

“Like in basketball, when we came home, the town was here and they had signs for us,” sophomore pitcher/shortstop Allyssa Parker said.

Now, Pocola looks like a strong contender to also bring home a championship in fastpitch for the first time since 1979.

The Lady Indians are 35-2 on the season heading into regionals this week. They won the LeFlore County Tournament as well as districts, and are ranked No. 11, not just in Oklahoma, but in the entire country by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Lady Indians are the County Tournament Champs! They got knocked into the losers bracket in game 2 and fought back and won 5 straight games! Congratulations ladies! #6peat pic.twitter.com/cDN5eVoUB2 — Pocola Lady Indian Softball (@PocolaSoftball_) September 17, 2022

“I was expecting a good season, but nothing like we’ve had,” Combs said. “We’ve been on a good roll.”

“We’ve had a very good season, and our coach has pushed us to do the best,” said senior infielder Kail Chitwood. “We just have fun. We make the best of everything.”

The team is loaded with talent, including sophomore Allyssa Parker. Parker is a top-10 recruit nationally for the class of 2025 (ranked No. 8 per ExtraInning Softball) and leads the state of Oklahoma with 18 home runs this season.

Thank you @ExtraInningSB for ranking me #8 in the class of 2025!! Honored and blessed to be recognized among all these great athletes!! Thank you to my amazing coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way! ✝️ @Aces_SoftballKC pic.twitter.com/cGZAtibyBi — Allyssa Parker (@AllyssaParker) June 6, 2022

She says the recognition the program is getting reflects the team's character.

“It really shows us that our hard work has paid off,” Parker said. “We come out here, we do our thing, we have fun, and it's very special.”

A special season that the team would love nothing more than to cap with a special ending.

“I feel like it's going to be a special year,” Chitwood said.