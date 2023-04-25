Hard work paying off for Pea Ridge pitcher Emory Bowlin

The sophomore has thrown four perfect games this season for the Blackhawks.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge pitcher Emory Bowlin is usually hard at work on some sort of field.

When she’s not throwing strikes on the softball diamond, she’s helping out on her family farm.

“It’s about equal,” Bowlin says if which place she like more. “I like playing softball, but I also like being outside with all the animals that we have.”

“We have like 16 cows, like a few chickens and seven fanning goats,” Bowlin says.

Taking care of all of those animals has actually taught Bowlin something she’s carried over to the softball field.

“It definitely taught me that hard work is the only way you’re going to succeed because your animals, if you don’t put work into them, they’re not going to be gentle or you’re not going to be able to go in the pen with them,” Bowlin says.

“That definitely helps out on the softball field, because if you don’t work hard at softball, you’re not going to be successful in what you’re doing.”

The value of hard work is also passed down from her mom, Mindy, who was a college pitcher.

“My mom always says there’s someone who is going to be working harder than you,” Bowlin says. “So are you going to work harder than them or are they going to work harder than you?”.

Bowlin took that concept to heart this past offseason.

“I would be up at the facility 3-4 times a week,” Bowlin said.

And it’s paid off.

She’s recorded 202 strikeouts and has a 0.78 ERA. The Blackhawks are 15-8 on the season, with Bowlin accounting for twelve of those wins.

four of those, have come in the form of a perfect game. Her most recent one came last week in a win against Northside.

“If she’s having a good day, we’re going to have a good day,” said Josh Reynolds, Pea Ridge softball head coach. “It’s no secret that she’s done what she’s done this year and she’s put the work in too.”

A great day today, took 2 great team wins today! I also threw my first high school perfect game against Heritage!!! 7 innings, 21 K’s, 0 walks, and 0 hits. So glad I got to celebrate with these great people! @PRHS_SB @16uLegendsNat @LegendsFastpit2 pic.twitter.com/nwX4jPBwoU — Emory Bowlin (@emory_bowlin) March 11, 2023

She doesn’t take the credit for the perfect games all to herself either.

“Obviously everyone is excited because that’s not what very many people do, but I like to be like, that’s because we did it together,” Bowlin said. “Our team all helped each other get to that perfect game.”

Now as postseason play begins this week, the goal is to make a deep run with Bowlin leading the way.

“Quiet, lead by example kid,” Reynolds said. “She’s not going to be a rah-rah, in your face. She’s going to put us on her back, and with the help of the defense behind her, we’re going to try to achieve our goals of getting to the state tournament.”

Bowlin will have plenty of time to spend on the farm after the season.