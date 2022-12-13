Charleston QB Brandon Scott caps high school football career with state title

Scott fulfilled a promise to his brother to not end his high school career with a loss in the playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLESTON, Ark. — One moment from Saturday’s 3A state title game sticks in the mind of Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott.

“After I was coming off the field, looking up at the fans, everyone was so excited,” Scott said. “I looked over and I saw my brother on the sideline and gave him a hug.”

The hug was with his brother Jeffery after, who also played wide receiver Charleston, but not never got to win the ultimate prize as his Tiger career ended with a playoff loss to Prescott in 2019.

“I was there for his last game,” Scott said. “I was in the locker room and he told me one thing, and it was to not let the end of my career be the same as his. I promised him that I would do everything I could to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Promise kept.

Brandon, as a senior, stepped up in the biggest game of his career, scoring four total touchdowns in Charleston’s 41-12 over Booneville at War Memorial Stadium.

Scott earned MVP honors as he helped bring home Charleston’s first state title in eight years.

“I knew that it was going to be a tough task, but that’s what I strive for, that’s what made me work,” Scott said. “That’s what I was working toward my entire career.”

“You know you have a chance to win when he’s your quarterback,” said Ricky May, Charleston head coach. “He just played lights out like he has all year and it was very special to see him do that on that big of a stage.”

Your 3A champs: Charleston Tigers. Brandon Scott MVP pic.twitter.com/nWCej006C8 — Ian Taylor (@5NEWSIan_Taylor) December 11, 2022

All along, Scott remembered the promise he had made.

“As soon as the playoffs started, that was kind of the thing that was going through my head every game,” Scott said. “I’ve got to do it for him (Jeffery), I’ve got to do it for them (teammates). I’ve got to do it for the community. I’ve got to do it for everybody.”

He came through.

Now, on top of the trophies, the Tigers get to add a 2022 banner to their stadium.

“We’d be working out, and the sun would be setting over the board and we’d all be talking about it’d be so nice to see another one up there," Scott said.

That banner will serve as one more reminder of the legacy Scott leaves behind.