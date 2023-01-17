Bentonville West's Tucker Anderson leaving his own hoops legacy

The McDonald's All-American Game nominee hopes to lead the Wolverines to a state title in the sport he loves and that runs in his family.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Bentonville West boys' basketball coach Greg White has a public service announcement for any hoops fans in Northwest Arkansas.

“There’s a young man in your area that plays the game the right way.”

His name: Tucker Anderson.

“Team-first. Plays hard on defense, plays smart on offense. Yeah he makes highlight plays, but he’s not out searching for highlights,” White said.

Instead of searching for highlights, Anderson searches for wins instead, which Bentonville West has had plenty of this season.

The Wolverines sit at 17-1, unbeaten through five games of conference play.

“Right now, I think we’ve shown with the schedule we’ve played and the teams we’ve beat too that hey, we can compete with everyone in the state,” Anderson said.

Competing with everyone in the state is a lot easier when you have a player like Anderson.

The 6-9 senior is averaging over 23 points, six rebounds, and almost a block and a half per game.

He picked up his 1000th career point last week against Rogers Heritage, the same week he was named a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.

Congrats to Tucker Anderson for 1000 career points!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qjoteKd — West High Hoops (@BWHS_Hoops) January 11, 2023

“As a kid, you watch these games, and you’re like, I can only imagine what it’d be like to play with the best of the best in the country,” Anderson said. “So being able to read your name on that list is kind of feeling, like hey, I can play with the best of the best.”

Basketball is in Anderson’s blood.

His mom Sheila Frost-Anderson won two national titles as a Lady Vol under legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summit before playing pro hoops.

That love for the sport was passed down from mother to son.

#LVFL Sheila Frost Anderson and twins Mackenzie and Tucker are here in support today! Sheila is a H.S. coach in Ark. pic.twitter.com/M3w3RjPp8m — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 11, 2015

“I feel like I was born into it and I was meant to do it,” Anderson said. “My mom trained me when I was young and I was able to get in the sport really early and I’ve never stopped loving it.”

His love for the game has led him to now, with the Wolverines aiming for a first-ever conference and state title.

After high school, Tucker will be playing at Central Arkansas, getting the chance to play Division I hoops, just like his mom.

Thanks to @UCAMBB and their staff for the hospitality this weekend during my official visit #AGTG #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/npW3r5swjO — Tucker Anderson (@TuckoA12) October 3, 2022

“I remember having the conversation with her after I committed and just hearing those words, like ‘I’m proud of you,’ and knowing this sense of like, ‘hey, I did it,’” Anderson said. “I did what my mom did and I’m able to go do the same thing, it’s a feeling I’ll never forget.”

A young man in your area that plays the right way in the words of Coach White, and has so much to look forward to.

“He’s generational,” White said. “I think Central Arkansas got an absolute steal.”