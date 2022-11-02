Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence embracing and embodying #FarmingtonFast culture

After leading Farmington to a 27-1 regular season, the future Razorback hopes to capture a state title with the Lady Cardinals.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — #FarmingtonFast is not just a hashtag.

“We say we have a functionally attacking structured transition (FAST) system… so we start every offensive possession 94 feet on the other end,” said Farmington head coach Brad Johnson

It's not just a motto either, but rather, an identity for Brad Johnson’s Lady Cardinal basketball team…

“We love pace of play. It’s so critical to who we are both offensively and defensively,” Johnson said.

A system that’s perfect for 6-foot-2 junior Jenna Lawrence…

“Well… she was tailor-made for it,” Johnson said.

“My game, I like running up and down the court, getting easy layups, transitioning, so I feel like it affects my game too,” Lawrence said.

It certainly has for the better. In her first year since transferring from Melbourne, Lawrence is averaging 18 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game, all while shooting 38% from three.

“She’s moved here and really embraced the Lady Cardinal culture, you know, and has really fit in just like a glove for us. She’s been a great addition to the family… it goes without saying: she’s a tremendous talent, and we’re very fortunate that she’s a part of our basketball team,” Johnson said.

The Razorbacks also noticed how special of a talent Lawrence is, before she even moved up to Farmington.

And let’s just say, there wasn’t much drama in making her commitment.

“Arkansas was always my dream school, so whenever they offered, I pretty much knew that’s where I was going to go," Lawrence said.

Lawrence and her family actually moved up to Northwest Arkansas so that they could be closer to the school that she’ll be representing in a couple of years.

“Cheered for them, rooted for them. When I was a little girl, I always went to the games. And whenever you’re a little girl growing up in Arkansas, you’re dream is to go to Arkansas.”

But before she heads over to the Hill, she’s got business to take care of with the 27-1 Cardinals.

“We’ve lived up to all of our expectations, and we’re not done yet," Lawrence said.

The goal for this squad: a state title.

“It would mean the world to them and this community for us to be able to cap this thing off right," Johnson said.

And Lawrence is laser focused on making that happen.

“I’m just all basketball mode. Every night I go to the gym, shoot. I don’t do anything else but basketball and school, because it’s postseason.