Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas

Podojil is the program's all-time points leader and tied the school's all-time goals record last week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach.

“If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.

But if you watch Podojil on the field, you’ll see why she is.

“She’s our hardest worker,” Hale said. “When we do some GPS, she always has the most sprints, the most distance. She does all the dirty work that some top, top players don’t want to do, and they see below them and she doesn’t.”

“When you have your best player that does that, it sets the tone for the whole team,” Hale said.

Along with doing the dirty work though, Podojil also finds the back of the net – at a historic rate.

She tied for the team lead with 7 goals during the regular season. The last one came Thursday on senior night, in a 6-0 win over Kentucky.

That goal marked the 44th of Podojil’s career, tying her with Julie Williford for the most in Razorback program history.

“It’s always been in the back of my head this season since people have been bringing it up, it’s kind of been a topic this season,” Podojil said. “But it’s just another game for me…. scoring goals is fun, so I want to score goals to help our team win and just because scoring is fun.”

“Obviously I was thinking about doing it at a home game just because the energy is so awesome and just getting to do it in front of our fans was awesome,” Podojil said.

Podojil is already the program’s all-time leader in points as well. So what makes her so dangerous in attack?

“She has electric pace, I mean, she is so fast,” Hale said. “She’s very instinctual in the run she makes and I think those are underrated in terms of knowing where to go and where to find seams. And then she’s such a good finisher. She can finish right foot, left foot, strike a ball from distance, create her own shot. She’s pretty complete when it comes to that.”

All of those, ingredients for one of the most historic careers at Arkansas that’s also included a trip to the Elite Eight, and three SEC titles.

But Podojil wants her legacy in Fayetteville to be more than just wins and goals.

“The most important thing I want to leave here is I want people to know that I was a great teammate,” Podojil said. “I gave it my all every single day, and I gave everything I had to this program.”

Her coach thinks she'll continue giving her everything to the program, including goals.

“She’s going to get it (the goal record) and if she comes back next year, she’ll smash the record and that may never be broken,” Hale said.