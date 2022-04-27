5NEWS Athlete Spotlight: Har-Ber baseball's Cooper Dossett and Ross Felder

The pair of Arkansas commits hope bring home a state title for the Har-Ber Wildcats.

Cooper Dossett and Ross Felder are current teammates on the Har-Ber baseball team.

“We’re certainly proud to have ‘em and we feel fortunate and blessed to have them," said Har-Ber head coach Dustin Helmkamp.

Dossett, a senior, and Felder, a sophomore, have developed a close relationship.

“Ross is a great kid," Dossett said. "He’s like my little brother."

“Cooper’s like an older brother to me," Felder said. "He’s just always got my back.”

Both of their futures are committed to Arkansas.

My whole life I have dreamed of being a Razorback, I am humbled to say I have committed to take my academic and baseball careers to the next level at the University of Arkansas. Go Hogs!!! 🐗@Brewsterc29 @AR_Sticks @PBR_Arkansas @PerfectGameUSA @3N2Sports @ProformanceLR @JBrownPG pic.twitter.com/Aeq88gEEjW — Felder, Ross 2024 (@2024Ross) September 27, 2020

“That was my team that I always wanted to cheer for," Felder said. "That I always wanted to go games.”

“I’ve always been an Arkansas fan," Dossett said. "I’ve always grown up here, so it was pretty easy.”

But both of their presents, are committed to Har-Ber and their Wildcat teammates.

“Hard work and team first," Helmkamp said when asked to describe his standout pitchers.

"You take those two qualities, and they’ll take you a long way.”

The Wildcats went a long way last season, all the way to the state title game, where they fell to conference rival Rogers.

“It’s always going to be a motivation piece because when you come up short, it just eats at you for a while," Felder said. "Everybody wants to get back.”

“We’ve got the team to do it," Dossett said. "Great guys on the team, great leaders on the team, and that’s our goal.”

Among the great guys and great leaders on the team are Dossett and Felder.

“They’re good human beings. They’re good teammates," Helmkamp said.

And their head coach is excited to see them continue to be good teammates… down the road at Arkansas.

“You grow up around here, it’s every kids dream to go to Arkansas," Helmkamp said. "But you also know, they’re walking into a place, as you know, that’s one of the top programs in the country.”

However, with playoffs around the corner, their focus is on Har-Ber, and making it the top program in the state.

“Everything is set out in front of us," Felder said. "We just have to work hard and have each other’s backs to attain it.”

And all along, the current Wildcats and future Hogs will be sure to have each other’s backs.

“He’s a great player, a beast, and I’m proud of him," Dossett said of Felder.

“I can look up to him for whatever I need, and he’ll be there for me, and I know he’s got my back always," Felder said.