5NEWS Athlete of the Week: Trenden Collins

The Muldrow senior dominated on both sides of the ball in helping lead the Bulldogs to a win in the Battle of 64.

MULDROW, Okla. — Ahead of his senior year, Trenden Collins changed his number from 21 to 4.

“Last season, just want to come out different and have a new mindset,” Collins said about his number change.

He hasn’t received the home jersey with his new number yet, forcing him to play with his old #21 jersey. However, he does have his new #4 on his helmet.

It's the same helmet that he wore while scoring four touchdowns in Muldrow’s season-opening 34-6 win over rival Roland in the Battle of 64 last Thursday.

“Haven’t beat them the last three years, so just wanted to get that win under my belt and have some bragging rights,” Collins said.

Collins earned bragging rights, and then some.

The senior dominated on both sides of the field. Take a look at these stats:

- Offense - 7 carries, 165 yards, 3 TD

- Defense - 3 interceptions, 1 interception return TD, 7 tackles

I asked Collins if he’d ever had a game like that.

“Maybe in Little League, but other than that, no,” Collins said with a laugh.

The Battle of 64 belongs to Muldrow!



The Bulldogs dominate Roland, 34-6 on back of Trenden Collins to start the season with a win. https://t.co/SKNaqyOCZs — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) August 26, 2022

A player like him is valuable to have for Muldrow head coach Brandon Ellis.

“He’s kind of like our Swiss Army knife, and he was,” Ellis said. “He was electric.”

Part of what makes Collins so unique is his athletic background. He’s a three-sport athlete, who also plays basketball and is a two-time state champion in the high jump.

He also comes from a family of athletes, with his dad coaching the basketball team, and all six of Trenden’s siblings also playing sports, including four at the collegiate level.

“It’s always competing, one’s trying to best the other,” Collins said. “Always a competition, you know, with everything, whether it’s who’s going to eat the most food or something like that.”

Trenden competes in the classroom too, with a 4.23 GPA, making him -- in Coach Ellis’ mind -- the all-around package for any college that recruits him.

“He’s a sleeping giant in my terms because not a lot of people right now are knocking down the door on him,” Ellis said. “But whoever grabs this kid, is going to grab an outstanding kid.”

Until then, Ellis is glad to have Trenden as a Bulldog.