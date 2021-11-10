5NEWS Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Sategna

The Arkansas commit and Fayetteville wide receiver shows that being No. 1 isn't just a number on his jersey.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The symbolism of the No. 1 on Isaiah Sategna’s jersey is undeniable.

The Fayetteville senior wideout is number one in the state of Arkansas in receiving, with over 1300 yards.

“People try a little bit harder when they know they’re guarding me," Sategna said."

“I tell people all the time, it’s kind of a cross between Greg Childs and Joe Adams," said Casey Dick, current Fayetteville head coach and former Arkansas quarterback. "He’s one of those guys that you get the ball in his hands, and you hold your breath because you don’t really know what’s about to happen.”

Often times, what happens are touchdowns. In fact, there's been over a dozen of them this season for a Purple Dogs team that finished alone atop the 7A West for the first time in 58 years.

“Just a great kid with an elite set of skills that he utilizes every day," Dick said. "Both on and off the field of being able to connect with people, get the most out of everybody. But then also transferring that to the field….It’s done nothing but make us better, and make our team better.”

It’s been a wild week for the number one recruit in the state that included winning a conference title, just days after committing to his hometown Hogs, flipping from Oregon to Arkansas.

“Just felt like at the end of the day, I had a better opportunity at Arkansas," Sategna said. "And I didn’t need to go all the way to Eugene for a good opportunity whenever I had a good opportunity here, that’s about a five minute walk away from me.”

That short walk, means he’s had an up-close look at the number one receiver in the SEC, Treylon Burks, and how Arkansas uses its stud wideouts.

“They’ve been telling me I have a good opportunity to play early there. It’s cool that you can be almost in that same position as Treylon. I mean he’s been excelling and is supposed to be a first round pick, so hopefully that happens to me, and that’s everybody’s dream to go to the NFL,” Sategna said.

And staying in Fayetteville presents a great opportunity to play in front of his hometown friends and family.

“My phone, its still blowing up, it’s almost been a week. Just a lot of people have been congratulating me," Sategna said. "Here I have a great support system and just the fans, they are crazy for you.”

Sategna plans to run track as well as Arkansas. It’s arguably his better sport, (he runs a 10.8 second 100 meters) and he has high goals for his senior track season.

“Hopefully break some records, I’m going for nine state records this year.”

And once he’s done wearing Fayetteville purple in football and track, he’s ready to excel in both rocking Razorback red.

One of my plays from last night. Had 9 catches for 175 yards and 3TDS, have to thank the O-line and @BladenFike for throwing dimes all night. pic.twitter.com/TtLVja5Ygm — Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) October 23, 2021

“I can’t wait to get down to the Hill, and be in college... Work to hopefully win an SEC Championship and then a National Title.”