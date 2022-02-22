5NEWS Athlete of the Week: Aiden Underdown

Elkins senior helped lead the Elks to a conference title and a 24-4 regular season record.

ELKINS, Ark. — Step inside the Elkins gym, and Aiden Underdown jumps out at you with his dunking ability.

"It's just exciting, it's fun," Underdown said. "It's kind of showing off, but at the same time, it's like dominance almost. Like hey, you can't stop me."

At 6-foot-7, Underdown is game to throw down some highlight jam, but there’s so much more to the senior’s skillset.

“He can handle the basketball, he can score off the dribble. He can knock down three point shots. We want basketball players, and that’s what Aiden Underdown is," said Elkins boys basketball head coach Jared Porter.

Aiden does it all, averaging 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks a game.

“Aiden is a very unselfish player who has success because he does want to win,” Porter said.

And the Elks, have done plenty of winning this season.

Underdown has led Elkins to a 24-4 record and conference title, the third one for the Elks in the past five seasons.

"It definitely feels good," Underdown said. "I'm helping my team, so that's all I can really ask for."

For now, Underdown’s sights are set on a state title. After that, he’ll look to decide where he’ll play his college ball.

And Porter certainly thinks his star player has the talent for the next level.

“I’ve had four kids that have gone on to play Division 1 basketball. Aiden’s as good as any of those guys,” Porter said.

For as talented as Underdown is, Porter has seen the work ethic to match it.

“He’s the guy that’s getting 6 a.m. weight workouts in during the spring and summer," Porter said. "He’s the guy that’s getting extra shots up after the games, after practices. He’s the guy who has earned everything he has gotten so that as a coaching staff, you just try to point him in the right direction.”

And Underdown is doing just that.

"I just want to get better for my team," Underdown said. "And I want to get better so I can be happy, knowing that I've improved in something that I love doing."

“He has so much fire and energy inside of him to become a better player. He’s been an absolute joy to coach.”