Groundbreaking for renovations at Lake Fayetteville softball complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex held a groundbreaking ceremony for renovations on July 18, after canceling the initial date of July 14 because of inclement weather.

The nearly 50-year-old complex is being renovated ahead of the 2024 spring softball league. Funds for the renovations come from the Park Improvement Bond approved by residents of the city in 2019.

Fields, restroom facilities, and the playground area will all be affected by renovations. This will include overhauling the sewer system and installing artificial turf on the infields.

Improved accessibility and security lighting will also be part of the improvements planned for the softball complex.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and operations director for Public Works Byron Humphry were speakers at the event.

