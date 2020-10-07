Greg Kelley participates in walk-on tryout for Texas Longhorns after exoneration from wrongful conviction

In the final episode of Showtime's "Outcry" documentary, it revealed that Kelley "hopes to walk-on and play football for the 2020 (Texas) team.”

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletics officials confirmed to KVUE July 10 that Greg Kelley had participated in a walk-on tryout for the football team this spring. University of Texas officials said no one from the spring walk-on group has been added to the roster at this point.

Kelley's journey could be easily described as one from an intense, drama-filled movie. In fact, his journey has made its way into cinema.

Kelley's six-year journey of being convicted and imprisoned on charges of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, but then ultimately released and exonerated, was chronicled in Showtime's documentary "Outcry." At the end of the final episode of “Outcry,” it revealed Kelley "hopes to walk-on and play football for the 2020 (Texas) team.”

More than one month since his conviction was overturned, Kelley announced via Facebook on Dec. 20, 2019, that he was admitted to the University of Texas at Austin.

Kelley’s wife, Gaebri, tweeted on Thursday that her husband is enrolled at UT, training and awaiting a decision from UT's coaches.

In one of the episodes of the "Outcry" documentary, Kelley trained with NFL players and UT alumni at Onnit Gym in Austin. In the episode, one of the trainers – who worked with Kelley and also played at UT himself – said he'd bet on Kelley to make the team given that he'd be exonerated and accepted into the school (neither of those things had happened yet in the filming of that episode).

Before his six-year roller coaster journey, Kelley was a standout player for Leander. He was a two-star safety with scholarship offers from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas State University and Rice University. Kelley committed to UTSA in 2014.

In a zoom interview with the Touchdown Club of Houston, Tom Herman was asked about Kelley's journey from a wrongful conviction to a walk-on tryout at UT.

"If he is what everybody has told me he is, I'm sure this won't be the last that we see of him," Herman said.

According to Herman, none of the walk-on prospects have been able to be added to the team due to the coronavirus pandemic.