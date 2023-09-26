Three Razorbacks compete in LPGA Qualifier

Kajal Mistery, Reagan Zibilski, and Kendall Todd were able to play for a chance to compete in the Walmart NWA Championship this weekend.



ROGERS, Ark — At the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers, three Razorback golfers were able to compete in the qualifiers to try to get a spot in the tournament starting on Friday. Kajal Mistery, Reagan Zibilski, and Kendall Todd were proud to represent the Razorbacks in one of golf's biggest tournaments.

“It’s so special that our team gets to do this. Not many people get the chance to do this, being on the LPGA is something I want to do for the rest of my life, so it’s super special we get the opportunity, and I’m really grateful for it,” Mistery said about playing in the qualifier.

Reagan Zibilski added, “You can't even put it into words like the opportunities here are just unlike any other and to be able to represent Arkansas and wear it on our chest at a week like this, it means a lot.”

Kendall Todd also talked about her experience. “It'd be super fun. It's awesome. From everyone that says 'woo pig' as we tee off or on the range, and everyone just loves to see a hog on your chest.”

While the ladies weren’t able to qualify for the tournament this weekend, they do believe this experience will help them through the rest of the season and throughout their careers.

“It's good momentum going into the Blessings Collegiate next week. I’ll just take some positives from my putting and ball striking and use that to hopefully help my team win the Blessings,” Mistery said.

“I think that I'm going to learn that we're a lot closer to being able to do this for a living. I think you know, seeing all the other girls practice and play and compete, you realize that you're right there,” Zibilski added.

“That my game is so close and it's so inspiring to be here and play with professionals and be right there neck and neck with them,” Todd said.

Following today, the ladies will rejoin their teammates and get ready for the Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational next week in Fayetteville.

