'Choose Confidence' program hosted by Razorback Women's Golf coach helps kids find strength in mistakes

During LPGA week, several schools kicked off the Choose Confidence program with field trips to the “Kids Confidence Club” at Pinnacle Country Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — NWA Championship Week marks this school year’s launch of a special program led by a Razorback Women’s Golf coach.

Coach Shauna Taylor says it has been about four years since she had the idea for the program.

“When I was at home during COVID with my husband and my 7-year-old little girl, I was sitting there trying to figure out a way that I could help boost her confidence and help build her self-esteem up and let her know that she's worthy and can do anything she wants to,” Coach Taylor said.

That idea turned to Choose Confidence, a program implemented by several local schools.

Monday through Wednesday of LPGA week, some of those schools kicked off the year with field trips to the “Kids Confidence Club” at Pinnacle Country Club.

“To the left of the 16th and 17th hole during LPGA week is a little area that we have for kids where they can come and play all day while the great golf is going on, and hopefully build a little bit of confidence along the way,” Coach Taylor said.

Wednesday’s group, The New School, included a special guest – Coach Taylor’s daughter, Grace.

Grace shared with 5NEWS what she had learned from the day spent at the Kids Confidence Club.

“Just believing in yourself and not backing down, and just don't let other people get in your way,” Grace said.

Throughout the day, students like Grace participated in activities and learned about Choosing Confidence.

“Each month has a theme … they'll learn about self-love, they'll learn about journaling, and they'll learn about growth mindsets,” Coach Taylor said.

These are topics fourth-grade teacher Nicole Stephenson says are especially valuable for her students.

“Third and fourth-grade kids realize their mistakes and they internalize it a lot. This is a chance for them to hear over and over and over, ‘It's good that you're making mistakes, learn from them, grow from them, and be okay with making mistakes,’” Stephenson said.

It’s a message meant for everyone, from grade school students to college athletes.

“Sometimes the difference between good and great is their belief,” Coach Taylor said.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device