Golfing for good

Local man playing 100 holes in a day to raise money for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome

ALMA, Ark. — “Why are you doing this this doesn’t make sense you’re going to kill yourself out there.”

It’s an appropriate response when someone says they plan on walking 100 holes in a day at Eagle Crest golf course in Alma.

“I’m expecting 100 holes to equate to around 35 miles for the day, and somewhere between 5-6 thousand feet of elevation gained.”

But for the mad golfer himself, Phillip Robertson, there’s something greater at work here.

“Kind of an endurance challenge, all to raise awareness for my daughter Eden and her syndrome, Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. Their foundation, the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation, as well as the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center, a therapy center in Fort Smith that provides physical and occupational, and speech therapy to kids with disabilities and lots of struggles.”

So on August 4th, Robertson will stretch his legs, grab one club, a few golf balls, and head to Eagle Crest before the sun rises.

Endure4Eden - The 100 Holes in 1 Day Challenge - by Philip Robertson Philip Robertson explains the story behind Endure4Eden and the 100 Holes In 1 Day Challenge!

“As soon as the ball is visible on the ground is when I plan on starting, and when I can’t see the ball anymore, that’s when I’ll stop. I think golf is a good way for me to use something that I’m good at to show an endurance challenge and a struggle that kind of associates with my daughter and the struggles that she goes through. I think everyone’s really excited, and they’re all looking forward to supporting it, looking forward to the awareness it’s going to raise for the foundations and for my daughter and other’s like her, so I think it’s going to be a really good thing.”