3rd annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational returns to Fayetteville in the fall

Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville will host the tournament in October.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville will host the 3rd annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods in October.

The invitational is a 54-hole stroke play competition, with the men’s and women’s teams competing on the same course and in the same conditions.

The tournament field includes a lineup of programs from conferences such as the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.

“We are honored to welcome the collegiate level’s best players back to Northwest Arkansas and Blessings Golf Club for this year’s Blessings Collegiate Invitational,” stated John Tyson, Chairman of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Participating schools include Arkansas, California, Central Florida, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV.

“We look forward to hosting a powerhouse lineup of collegiate programs at our home course this fall for another exciting edition of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational,” stated University of Arkansas men’s golf coach, Brad McMakin.

“We encourage Razorback fans from across the region to mark their calendars to come out and support these talented student-athletes compete later this year,” added University of Arkansas women’s golf coach, Shauna Taylor.

The event will take place October 3-5 and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel beginning Monday, October 3 through Wednesday, October 5, starting at 3:30 p.m. and running until 6:30 p.m. each day.

Registration is expected to open in July.

To stay up to date with event information and news, please click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.