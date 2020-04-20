Former Hogs pig out for charity

Nick Brewer and Grant Cook hold eating contests to raise money for local restaurant workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For information on donating, skip to the bottom of the article.

“Literally I was in so much physical pain I could not sleep that night.”

Nick Brewer’s journey started with a tweet. A viral post challenging people to eat over five thousand calories worth of McDonald’s food made the rounds, and eventually made its way to the former Hog long snapper.

“I didn’t want anyone else to do this, like this is not comfortable, you should not do this.”

But Brewer did it, and shared his journey on Instagram live, soliciting donations to help local restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 layoffs. Out of a haze of stomach pain and room temperature French fries, something greater emerged

“So I got a lot of responses, we had people from New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, that said hey, that was so much fun, I sat my family down in front of the TV, it was the best Friday night that we had during this whole month of quarantine. We ended up getting to almost 14,000 dollars to have people tune in and watch me shove cheeseburgers down my throat for an hour.”

Brewer finished a few fries short (which he attributes to shoddy planning. Always start with the fries.)

So, he set his sights higher, and enlisted his former Razorback teammate Grant Cook to put their bodies on the line for the sake of the community.

“So basically every other week we’ll do a three course meal from local restaurants, highlight their menu, show them off, and eat as much as we can as quick as we can.”

First up, Sassy’s Barbecue. Brewer turned to tips from professional eaters to help with his training, switching up his diet in the days leading up the event.

But nothing could prepare him for Friday night.

“It’s about a pizza-sized panini, an excessive amount of waffle fries, and then a giant plate of barbecue nachos. For every two thousand raised I will be adding a pint of beer, Grant will be adding a fried pie. And we each start with a fried pie.”

Frank Ragnow, center for Arkansas and now the Detroit Lions, hosted the event on Instagram Live (and made several sizeable donations). Throughout the night, a bevy of former Hogs joined the festivities and donated money to the cause, including Travis Swanson, Allie and Logan Forsythe, Jake Bequette, Price Holmes, Jim Hart, Zach Hocker, Alan D’Appollonio, and several others.

At several points, they offered to complete more challenges (including the highlight, a shirtless Koala challenge that needs to be seen to be believed), in order to solicit more donations.

As the night wore on, one thing became clear: the viewers reward pain, to the tune of $19,419.17 raised from 506 donors. Between the two challenges, that brings the total to $33,302.86, which is being split among local groups helping out laid off workers, including the Leverett Lounge, FayettevilleIRA, and Fayetteville Public Schools.