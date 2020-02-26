Former Bentonville star suspended indefinitely by NBA

Hornets guard violated terms of league's anti-drug program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Bentonville star and current Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program.

Monk’s suspension will begin with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

The Hornets released the following statement:

"The Charlotte Hornets are disappointed in Malik’s decision making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time."

The third-year reserve guard has averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.