Shiloh Christian relishes historic title

The Saints are soaking in a season unlike any other

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Day after winning their 8th state title in school history, Shiloh is looking back at a season unlike any other.

"Yea I think it has sunk in, I’m enjoying it just looking over a lot of photos," said Shiloh head coach Jeff Conaway.

It was a season that almost didn't happen. It wasn't until late summer that Arkansas high school football got the green light to proceed with the 2020 season.

“Although the season was on schedule, we didn’t know what would and every time I got a call from the trainer I was afraid to answer it," said Conaway.

Shiloh made the most of what lied ahead. The Saints went on a historic run to Little Rock where Shiloh found themselves up by multiple scores heading into halftime of the state championship game.

“I was thinking zero zero until that fourth quarter was over with," said Shiloh senior Braden Tutt.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦 𝟰𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦!!! The Saints 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 the season 14-1 capture our 8th State Title in program history.



Shiloh Christian 58

Rivercrest 20

FINAL#GoSaints | #BTB pic.twitter.com/MjO1mgcdRe — Shiloh Football (@ShilohSaintsFB) December 19, 2020

When the clock ran out on the 2020 season the Saints were on the top of class 4A, winning their first title in the last ten years.

“Holding up that first-place championship trophy it was like that’s what’s up man?" said Tutt.

“I had a lot of confidence in myself and the coaching staff and this team and it paid off," said Shiloh quarterback Eli Wisdom.

It paid off indeed for Sophomore quarterback Eli Wisdom who in his first year as the team’s starting quarterback took them to the highest level of Arkansas football.

“I was very blessed to be named the starter and take this team to the state championship," said Wisdom/

For Wisdom’s next two years the goal is simple.

“To go from sophomore to junior to senior and win all three," said Wisdom.

Braden Tutt and the rest of the Shiloh seniors now leave the football program knowing there is nothing more to accomplish.