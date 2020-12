Bielma coached the Hogs from 2013-2017

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. โ€” Illinois is hiring former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema to coach its football team. Bielema was the head man for the Razorbacks from 2013-2017.

Bielema's contract is for six year and $4.2 million dollars.

Bielma has spent the past three season as an NFL assistant with the New England Patriots and New York Giants.