High school football player committed to Arkansas dies in ATV accident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dion Stutts, a Memphis native, who committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks back in March, died on 18 June 13 in an “apparent ATV accident,” according to Commercial Appeal who confirmed the news with Stutts's football coach at Memphis University School.

Bobby Alston, Stutts's coach and athletic director at MUS, said Stutts died in an ATV accident on his farm in Mississippi. Stutts was 18 and had just finished his junior year at MSU.

According to Commercial Appeal, Stutts was one of the top Memphis area defensive linemen. Back in March, Stutts had committed to Arkansas.

CBS reports that Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams sent his condolences on social media.

“We love you, Dion, and you'll always be a Razorback!” Adams said on his post.

The University of Arkansas' football team posted about Dion as well. Their post addressed his parents and mentioned how excited Dion was about being a Razorback.

Stutts also wrestled at MUS.

