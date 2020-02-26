Fayetteville's Goforth presented McDonald's All-American jersey

Lady Bulldogs guard becomes first player in school history to play in the prestigious game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sasha Goforth was named the state championship game most valuable player when she was a freshman and it was clear four years that the Fayetteville guard was going to be a good one.

Fast forward to her final home game wearing the purple and white, Goforth accomplished something that had never been done in the history of the school - she was presented a jersey to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American game.

Goforth, who has signed to play at Oregon State next season, has been one of the premiere players in the state in recent history.