Powell named first team All-American in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thursday night at 6 p.m. Fayetteville native Ella May Powell will lead #6 Washington against #2 Kentucky in the NCAA volleyball final four. The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Powell was recently named a first team All-American. She is the first Washington setter to receive the honor since 2006.

At Fayetteville High School Powell was the 2015 and 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas.