Northside girls reign supreme in the 6A

Lady Bears knock off Fayetteville in double overtime for state title

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Northside Lady Bears are 6A state champions! The Lady Bears defeated Fayettville, 52-51 on Thursday morning in double overtime to claim the title.

This is the Lady Bears second consecutive title going back to 2019, the last time a state finals game was played in the 6A. It is the team's eighth state title in school history.

Fayetteville made it to the state title game in 2020, which was canceled due to Covid-19.

The two teams went into the half with the score tied at 23. Northside would only make one field goal in the third quarter and Fayetteville led 35-29 heading to the final frame.

Northside would storm back to take a 38-37 lead. With the game tied at 40 in the final seconds, Wynter Beck would block Jersey Wolfenbarger to send the game to overtime.

No one would was able to take it and the state finals would head to double-overtime tied at 42.