Burnett has been the Northside head basketball coach since 2010.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Northside head boy's basketball coach Eric Burnett is leaving to become the assistant athletic director at Springdale.

Burnett has been with the Grizzlies since the 2010-2011 season and has guided the program to 7A state championships in 2017 and 2019.

The Northside graduate has coached NBA talent during his tenure, most notably Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams.

Burnett has also been the head coach at Southside and Har-Ber during his career.

Related Articles Pair of Diamond Hogs enter the transfer portal