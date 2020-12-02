Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Adventure Arkansas
Health
Nation World
Politics
Events
Latest News Stories
Mauricio Torres` New Murder Trial Set To Begin Tuesday
Family Speaks Out After Their Son`s Body Was Found At The Fayetteville Recycling Center
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
10-Day
Maps
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
Final Day Of Warmth, Stray Shower
Science With Sabrina: How Germs Spread
Sports
Back
Football Friday Night
Hog Central
Latest Sports Stories
The Rise Of Women’s Basketball In Arkansas
Razorbacks Land Clemson Transfer Xavier Kelly
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Adele says she's dropping an album in September
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Fayetteville, AR »
46°
Fayetteville, AR »
Healthy Living
5Features
Pledge Of Allegiance
Science With Sabrina
Contest
Spotlights
VERIFY
HeartThreads
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
sports
Elkins Edges Waldron To Create More Chaos Atop 3A-1
KFSM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow