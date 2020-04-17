Effort led by Garth Brooks, Adam Wainwright helps provide 4 million meals for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Players representing all 30 MLB teams chipped in, and the Home Plate Project was able to raise $937,100 for the effort.

ST. LOUIS — In St. Louis, we're not surprised whenever Adam Wainwright steps up to the plate to help others. So, it will come as no shock that he's done it again.

On Thursday Major League Baseball announced a league-wide initiative has raised nearly $1 million, providing more than 4 million meals to prevent childhood hunger prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, named the Home Plate Project, was started by superstar recording artist Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation and Wainwright's Big League Impact. Former Missouri Tigers pitcher and current Texas Rangers starter Kyle Gibson also helps Wainwright lead Big League Impact.

The joint initiative was originally scheduled to launch its second year in the fall, but Brooks, Wainwright and Gibson decided to move that time frame up to help kids who need meals during the ongoing pandemic.

Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt, Luke Weaver, Daniel Descalso, Steve Cishek, Trevor Rosenthal, Albert Pujols, Michael Wacha, Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Pham, Lance Lynn and Randal Grichuk were the current and former Cardinals to donate.

"Coming together with Garth and his foundation last year for our Home Plate Project was incredibly powerful. We were excited to partner again later this year, but the pandemic the world faces during this time has called for us to act now," Wainwright said in a statement. "Big leaguers from every MLB team felt compelled to jump in with us so we can help feed kids right now when they need it most in their cities. We are grateful for the opportunity to help fill their needs in this most crucial time with this great project."