Devo Davis returns to Razorback team after 'taking some time away from basketball'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Men's Basketball player Davonte "Devo" Davis has announced he's returning to the team after stepping away for a week.

"I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches," Davis said. "I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”

On Nov. 28, head coach Eric Musselman announced that Davis was "taking some time away from basketball."

The statement also included that Davis "has our full support during this time.”

The reason why he stepped away has not been released at this time.

Davis played in every game this year averaging 8.5 points and is one of only two returning players who have seen playing time on this year's team.

He's played in 73 games the past three seasons and has been a vital part of back-to-back trips to the Elite 8.

The Razorbacks will play San Jose State on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

