Catalon, Morgan named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Arkansas is one of 11 schools with two student-athletes on the Bednarik watch list, which consists of 90 candidates overall.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan were named to the watch list for the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award Monday. The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch lists for both the Bednarik Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, and the Maxwell Award, presented to the most outstanding player in college football, Monday morning.

Catalon was tabbed to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA last season after logging 99 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman. The Mansfield, Texas, native was the first Razorback defensive back to earn All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches since Michael Grant (2007).

Morgan was one of the best players in all of college football last year after producing one of the greatest seasons in Arkansas history. The Greenwood, Ark., product, who was named a Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-American at the year’s end, posted a team-best 111 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with 2.0 sacks in 2020.